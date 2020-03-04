|
|
|
Clark Ronald "Ron" Of Horncastle
Passed away suddenly on 19th February 2020, at the Pilgrim Hospital aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Janet,
devoted father of Andrew,
Tracey and Joanne.
Funeral service on Friday 13th March at St Mary's Church, Horncastle at 1:00pm followed by cremation
at Boston.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be equally divided between British Heart Foundation &
Pilgrim Hospital- Intensive Care Unit and can be sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 4, 2020