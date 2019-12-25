|
WORTLEY Rose Mary Of Woodhall Spa passed away peacefully at home on
14th December 2019, aged 75 years.
A loving wife, mum and grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2.15pm followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
St Barnabas Hospice and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 25, 2019