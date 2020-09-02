|
|
|
MOORE Sheelagh Died peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston,
on 17th August 2020,
aged 81 years, of Horncastle.
Devoted wife of William, much loved mother to Richard and Fred.
A dearly loved grandmother to
Craig, Josh, Carley, Emma-Jane,
Jack, Hayley and Conner.
A great grandmother to
Lillie, Mieko, Jacob and Isabella-Rose.
Sheelagh will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Donations, if desired, to
Lincolnshire,Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance can be sent to
R H Turner & Son, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle, Lincs.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 2, 2020