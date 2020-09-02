Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheelagh Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheelagh Moore

Notice Condolences

Sheelagh Moore Notice
MOORE Sheelagh Died peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston,
on 17th August 2020,
aged 81 years, of Horncastle.
Devoted wife of William, much loved mother to Richard and Fred.
A dearly loved grandmother to
Craig, Josh, Carley, Emma-Jane,
Jack, Hayley and Conner.
A great grandmother to
Lillie, Mieko, Jacob and Isabella-Rose.
Sheelagh will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Donations, if desired, to
Lincolnshire,Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance can be sent to
R H Turner & Son, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle, Lincs.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -