Sidonie Moore

Sidonie Moore Notice
Moore Sidonie (Dodie)
Who passed away peacefully at home on the 10th February 2020.
A much loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
12th March 2020 at 13.00.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be left after the service or be made out to
Marie Curie in memory of Dodie and sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, 15 The Terrace, Spilsby,
PE23 5JR. Tel: 01790 752 334.
There is also a Just Giving page called Dodie's Page where donations can
also be made.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 4, 2020
