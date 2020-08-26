|
DYMOKE Susan Cicely Died peacefully at home on the 6th August 2020
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late
Lt-Colonel John Dymoke and a much loved mother to Francis, Philip and Charles, also a dearly loved
mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A private funeral service has
taken place at St Benedict's Church, Scrivelsby, Horncastle. Donations in Susan memory are for the M.S. Society.
Donations can be sent to
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle,
Lincs, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 26, 2020