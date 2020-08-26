Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Dymoke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Dymoke

Notice Condolences

Susan Dymoke Notice
DYMOKE Susan Cicely Died peacefully at home on the 6th August 2020
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late
Lt-Colonel John Dymoke and a much loved mother to Francis, Philip and Charles, also a dearly loved
mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A private funeral service has
taken place at St Benedict's Church, Scrivelsby, Horncastle. Donations in Susan memory are for the M.S. Society.
Donations can be sent to
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle,
Lincs, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -