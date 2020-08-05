|
BRYAN Terence Frank Of Horncastle, formerly of Horsington passed away suddenly at home on
the 26th July 2020 aged 88 years.
Loving husband of the late Mary,
dear dad of Jane and Tom and
grandad to Charlotte and William.
A private funeral service will take
place at All Saints Church,
Horsington followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to All Saints Church, Horsington.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 5, 2020