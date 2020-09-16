|
Baxter Wendy Elizabeth Aged 94, widow of Geoffrey Sowerby Baxter, late of Ferndale Cottage, Salmonby, died peacefully at Stewton House Nursing Home on 2 September. Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be only one private service taking place, at Alford Crematorium on 23 September at 10.00. Family flowers only, with donations if desired to
St Olave's Church, Ruckland. Cheques payable to "Ruckland Area PCC" would be gratefully received. These can be sent to Lincs Cooperative Funeral Services at 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 16, 2020