|
|
|
WIPPRECHT 'Dutchy' Wilfrid Ernst It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved father on
7th February 2020 aged 73 years.
He leaves behind his children Sandra, Sheila, Roy and Robert,
his 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 3pm.
Donations may be made to
St. Barnabas to benefit this wonderful caring charity. These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, Linc's,
LN9 5HD.
Tel. 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 26, 2020