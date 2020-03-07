|
Joel Hidalgo Tillery, age 90, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Donaldsonville and a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Romeo "Billy" Velasco will officiate the Mass. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
Joel is survived by her son, Stephen "Kim" Tillery; granddaughter, Kimberly Curtis and husband Kevin Curtis; daughter-in-law, Debbie G. Tillery; sister-in-law, Mary Jewel Terry; niece, Sherry Thompson; and nephew, Ron Terry.
She is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady A. Tillery; mother, Eloise N. Hidalgo Walker; father, Emmett James Hidalgo; and brother-in-law, N.B. "Snow" Terry.
Joel was a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished her family and friends dearly and will watch over them from heaven.
Joel had a zest for life; she loved visiting and talking with her family and friends. Anyone who knew her knew that she had a beautiful smile and laughed as often as she could. She also had a big heart and blessed her community by volunteering. She was creative, fun, loving, caring, high spirited and prayed the rosary daily.
Joel was a member of several organizations. She was very active and enjoyed line dancing, gardening, cooking and reading. She also had a strong passion for music. She worked at Southland Dodge for many years until her retirement.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Joel has been reunited with her family that passed before her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family would like to give special thanks to Haydel Hospice, care giver Ronda Rodrigue, Deborah and Carl Souldier and friends for their love and care shown to Joel at a time of need.
Active pallbearers, Kim Tillery, Kevin Curtis, Ron Terry, James Bergeron, Guy Waalk, Kenneth Landry, Brian Osborn and Johnny Melancon; Honorary pallbearers, William "Dub" Hudson, Dale Luke, Mark Faulk, George Holuby and Bubba Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to T.A.R.C. which supports challenged citizens, No. 1 McCord Road, Houma, La. 70363, or Haydel Hospice, 1297 St. Charles St., Suite H, Houma, La. 70360.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020