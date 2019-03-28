|
|
A'mire De'Shawn Kenny, age 11 months, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away March 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St. in Houma.
Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
A'mire is survived by his parents, Shelly Charles and Edward Kenny; sisters, Kiera Lashawn Jackson, Tayha Doucette, Tiyha Doucette, and Kattleya Bynoe; brothers, Darryl Johnson, Tyrin Doucette, Anthony Roomes, and Trayvon Harrison; and grandparents, Joyce (Bobby) Scott and Victor Senegal.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Susie Kenny and Earl Lester Robertson; great-grandparents, George and Lucinda Jones Williams; and great-great-grandparents, Edmond and Virgie Mae Charles, Willis and Laura Mitchell, and Gertie Jefferson.
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
