A. A. "Ike" Simoneaux a lifelong resident of Napoleonville, passed away March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time Monday, March 11 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his children, Richard, Rodney, Chris, and Steve and Iris Simoneaux; grandchildren, John Simoneaux, Lana Alleman, Courtney Stone, Rodney Simoneaux, JR, Christy Simoneaux, Leo Simoneaux, Elmo Simoneaux, Ryan Simoneaux, Louis Simoneaux, Danielle Simoneaux, Cal Oncale and Ross Riggs; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Simoneaux; and sister, Jane Politz.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife for 68 years, Anna Mae Richard Simoneaux; parents, Leo Simoneaux and Jeanne Marquette' Simoneaux; and daughters-in-law, Bessie Durocher Simoneaux and Jeanine Simoneaux.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was an avid fisherman and hunter who simply enjoyed the outdoors. His love and adoration for getting to watch his great-grandchildren play the sports they loved were astounding to see as it brought a joyful and proud smile to his face. He also honorably served his country in World War II in the United States Navy serving his time on the USS Enterprise.
He was classified as a Seaman First Class, manning a 40mm Aircraft Gun, engaging in nearly 40 battles with the Japanese in the Pacific; ranging from Guadalcanal to Kyushu. The USS Enterprise was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation after returning from World War II.
What an honor to have known him, but he is now at peace and a special Angel above and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019