|
|
Aarence "Brud" Price Jr., 56, a native of Chauvin and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, with the service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his fiancé, Ann Breaux; children, Aarence Price III and wife, Brittany, Theresa DeLeon, Alicia McCullen, Juan Torres Jr. and Emmanuel "E.J." Torres; grandchildren, Aarence Price IV, Silas Price, Rhemidy Price, Madison McKinney, Draven DeLeon and Cordi DeLeon; mother, Merle Stoufflet Price; brother, Michael Price and wife, Tammy, and Thomas Price; sister, June Price Pellegrin and husband, Howie; godchild, Lance Pellegrin; and numerous nieces, nephews and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Joshua Malbrough; father, Aarence "Bazoot" Price Sr.; and grandparents, Mary and Whitney Price, Viola Domangue Hebert and Dewey Stoufflet Sr.
Brud was a very generous and kind man. He was willing to help anyone and never met a stranger. He enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially Ann, the love of his life. He will be dearly missed and loved always.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019