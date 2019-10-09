|
Aaron Joseph Robicheaux, 72, died peacefully at home on Oct. 7, 2019. Aaron was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Morgan City, and grew up in Berwick, Des Allemands and Houma. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a steadfast son and brother and a loyal friend.
Aaron was a proud 1966 graduate of Houma Central Catholic High. He was an Army veteran who served as a medic in Vietnam. After his military service, Aaron went to work for Texaco and spent his entire career with the company. Upon his retirement he dedicated his time to helping care for his beloved mother, then his in-laws and finally his treasured wife, Nancy. His was truly a life of service.
Aaron was a dutiful Catholic who loved to study and share his faith. He was an endlessly generous and humble man, who lent compassion and support to family, friends and strangers but never sought credit for his kindness. He was a man of integrity and will be forever missed by those who love him.
Aaron was a wonderful father who will be missed by his children: Rick Wiley and his wife Nicole, and their children, Reece, Ryan and McKenzie; Julie Anne Steigner and her husband John, and their children, Lorraine and John Oliver; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carey Wiley and his wife Gwen, and their children, Bailey and Jake; Casey Wiley and his children, Alissa, Joshua and Sarah; Casey's wife Sara, her children, Gauge Theony and Drake Theony.
He is also survived by his siblings Linda Touchard and her husband Roy, of Des Allemands; Dale Robicheaux and his wife Mary of Cut Off; and Kathy Robicheaux David Savoie of Houma; nieces and nephews, Anthony Touchard (Dina), Ron Touchard (Karina), Christie David Duet (Scott), Brad David (Blair) and Liza Robicheaux. Aaron leaves behind his companion Bonnie the Beagle and Bella the Cat.
We take comfort in knowing Aaron is joyfully reunited in eternal life with his wife of 28 years, Nancy Kay Dudek Robicheaux, and his parents Orion Adam Robicheaux and Lorraine Josephine Lanclos Robicheaux.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial, with Military Honors will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in downtown Houma.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Terrebonne General Medical Center doctors, nurses and staff, who befriended Aaron and treated him with kindness and dignity. Also Heart of Hospice for their gentle care in Aaron's final days. We will be eternally grateful for the support of his siblings, especially the constant devotion of his sister Kathy, who was a model of unconditional love to her brother in his final months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Vandebilt Catholic High School.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019