Aaron Stearns, 27, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery on 2709 Senator St.
He is survived by his wife, Kierria Howard; mother, Tranqulina (Charles) Johnlewis; son, Armani Stearns; daughters, Kenzi Howard and Keyerin Stearns; brothers, Willard Stearns, Danzel Stearns, Ronald Parker Jr., Terevon Smith and Kendall Duthu; and sisters, Lay Smith, Jasmine Woods and Ashleigh Verrett.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosemary Nixon, Carmen Sue Stearns, Willard Thomas and James Daggs.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019