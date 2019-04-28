Abbie Joseph Champagne, 87 a native and resident of Houma, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at 8:42 p.m.



A visitation in his honor will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Mausoleum.



Mr. Abbie is survived by his loving son Ray and wife Cathy, of Houma; daughters Abby Gale and husband Rickey LeCompte of Houston, Belinda and husband Ferrell Martin of Montegut, Angela and husband Michael Martin of Bourg and Paula Champagne and Kelly Champagne and fiance Roland Pierre both of Houma; sisters Olga Martin and Mary McCormick; 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Pearl Cressonie Champagne; son John M. Champagne; parents Wesley J. and Beulah Voisin Champagne, and sisters Florence Webre, Wilma Cressonie and Edrith O'Hara.



Mr. Abbie was a retired Fishing Tool Supervisor and a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019