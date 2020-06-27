Abby Joseph Cheramie, 85, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, passed away on June 26, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Following the visitation, a private service will be held for the family.



He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Vedros Cheramie; daughter, Debbie Kern (Tim); son, Craig Cheramie (Sherry); five grandchildren, Travis and Abby Kern, and Conrad, Claire, and Madeline Cheramie; and three brothers, Murphy "Fry" Cheramie, Richard "Dickie" Cheramie and Raymond "Ray" Cheramie.



Due to COVID-19, masks are required.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store