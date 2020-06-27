Abby Joseph Cheramie
Abby Joseph Cheramie, 85, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, passed away on June 26, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Following the visitation, a private service will be held for the family.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Vedros Cheramie; daughter, Debbie Kern (Tim); son, Craig Cheramie (Sherry); five grandchildren, Travis and Abby Kern, and Conrad, Claire, and Madeline Cheramie; and three brothers, Murphy "Fry" Cheramie, Richard "Dickie" Cheramie and Raymond "Ray" Cheramie.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
