More Obituaries for Abel Adams III
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abel Joseph Adams III

Abel Joseph Adams III Obituary
Abel Joseph Adams III, 65, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was native and resident of Chauvin.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Lapeyrouse Adams; brother, Michael and wife, Leatrice; sister, Mary Lou Pellegrin; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Adams.

He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews; 20 grandnieces and nephews; and 11 great-grandnieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Abel J. "Mike" Adams Jr.; brother, Errol J. Adams; brother-in-law, Ronald Pellegrin; and Katie Pellegrin Lambert, Jackson Sadler, Gina Pellegrin, Timothy Crochet, Martin Glen and Jordan Morrell.

He was a wonderful caretaker to his mother. Abel was an avid Saints fan and very proud of being a Black Knight football player at St. Joseph Benedictine Catholic School. He was retired from Barker Buick dealership. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
