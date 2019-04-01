|
|
Abel Leonard Bourgeois Jr, 79, born June 21, 1939, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 31, 2019, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.
Abel was a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. He was a 1957 graduate of Raceland High School and received his BS in Business Administration from Nicholls State University.
As a young man, Abel worked delivering Acadia Dairy products, offshore for Chevron and served his country in the Army Reserve. Later, he had a career in the banking industry working for Raceland Bank and Trust Co. and First Federal Savings and Loan. His interests included flying model airplanes, sailing, flying as a licensed private pilot, and spending time with his family, friends, his dog Shakey and cat Darling.
Abel is survived by his wife, Kathleen Cantrelle Dufriend Bourgeois; his children, Todd M. Bourgeois and wife, Ellen, Vaughn L. Bourgeois, and Abel John Bourgeois and wife, Brittany; Kathleen's children, Shay Chedotal and husband, Larry, Kristine White and husband, James, and Paul Dufriend and wife, Danelle; his grandchildren, Stephen Bourgeois, Scott Bourgeois, Paul Bourgeois, Stephanie Bergeron, Alyse Bourgeois, Michael James Bourgeois, Jayden Bourgeois, and Ava Bourgeois; great-grandchild, Luke Michael Bourgeois; and brother, Roger Bourgeois and wife Carolyn of Houma.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leonie "Darling" Babin Bourgeois; and special aunt and uncle, Malvin and Clara Babin Pitre.
Abel will be deeply missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 4, at St. Mary Nativity Church in Raceland. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time.
Interment in St. George Mausoleum in Baton Rouge.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity your choice.
Arrangements by Natchez Trace Funeral Home, Madison, Mississippi.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019