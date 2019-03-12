Abel Sidney Pontiff, 80, a native of Houma and resident of Red Level, Alabama passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial following in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Abel is survived by his children Mike Pontiff and wife, Jean, Melissa Chauvin and husband, Steve, and Michelle Foshee and husband, Winston; sister, Erline Trahan; grandchildren, Ashley Pontiff, Haylie Pontiff, Scott Pontiff, Thomas Chauvin and companion, Jessica, Robert Chauvin, Richard Chauvin, Beth Foshee, Will Foshee, and Jenna Foshee; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Pontiff and Kaylie Chauvin.



She was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Pontiff; and father, Abel Pontiff; mother, Helena Gautreaux Pontiff; brothers, Edmund, Joe, Edward; sisters, Irene and Lucille; and brother-in-law Russell Trahan.



Abel Pontiff was a loving father. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019