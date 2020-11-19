1/1
Aceal Cassie Johnson
Thibodaux - Aceal Cassie Johnson departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 70 and a native of Plattenville, LA. Visitation on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Old Fountain Cemetery. Survived by her husband, Lester Johnson; 3 sons, Jimmie (Carol), Troy (Shonda) and Corey (Charmaine) Cassie; 4 daughters, Roxie Hill (Edward), Kira Alexis (Tremayne), Nikisha Cassie (Vincent) and Melinda Carter; 5 brothers, Clifton, Calvin (Brenda), Jerald (Rita), Mervin (Janet) and Lloyd (Gail) James; 2 sister, Doretha Jackson and Beatrice Burd; 30 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Maude and Paul James; brother, Stanford James and sister, Agnelia Holloway. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at
www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
