Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Folse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Joseph Folse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam Joseph Folse Obituary
Adam Joseph Folse, 85, of Vacherie, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

A private service was held on Saturday, April 18, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Dinah Aubert (Ray); two sons, Wayne J. Folse (Valerie), and Rodney Folse (Ellen); four grandsons, Brad Folse, Jeremie Aubert, Cody Aubert, and Adam O. Folse; three granddaughters, Brandy Falcon, Jamie Blanchard, and Erica Rodrigue; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernest Folse; and one sister, Dorothy Chiasson.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Becnel Folse; father, Ferdinand Folse; mother, Olena Folse; two sister-in-laws, Janet Folse, and Betty Folse; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Chiasson; and grandson, Michael Folse.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -