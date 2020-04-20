|
Adam Joseph Folse, 85, of Vacherie, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A private service was held on Saturday, April 18, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Dinah Aubert (Ray); two sons, Wayne J. Folse (Valerie), and Rodney Folse (Ellen); four grandsons, Brad Folse, Jeremie Aubert, Cody Aubert, and Adam O. Folse; three granddaughters, Brandy Falcon, Jamie Blanchard, and Erica Rodrigue; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernest Folse; and one sister, Dorothy Chiasson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Becnel Folse; father, Ferdinand Folse; mother, Olena Folse; two sister-in-laws, Janet Folse, and Betty Folse; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Chiasson; and grandson, Michael Folse.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020