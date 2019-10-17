|
Adam Lampton Lee Jr., 79, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland.
He is survived by his sons, David, Kendric, Adam, Carlton Bland, Hilton and Kevin Lee, Gary, Percy and Dwayne Triggs; daughters, Seneca Faith, Miranda, Hope and Alisa Bland, Sybil Shelby, Gabrilla Lee and Cheryl Bergeron; brother, Hewitt Lee Sr.; 63 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Essie Mae Triggs Lee and Carlon Bland; parents, Irma Lee and Adam Lee Sr.; son, Ryan Bland; and sister, Lillie Rose Stevens.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019