Adam "Blue Man" Ross departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 88, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Belle Rose.



Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Adam is survived by his sons, Rev. Curtis Ross, Sr. (Catherine), Martin Ross, Sr. (Grace), Byron Ross, Gary Lee Ross (Beverly) and Bradley Ross (Janice); daughters, Wilma J. Breaux (Irvin), Linda M. Ross, Beverly A. Noel (Warren) and Karen Y. Wise (Ronald); sister, Audrey Williams; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Celeste and Adam Ross, Sr.; daughter, Celestine J. Stewart; two sisters and one brother; and two grandsons



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA



