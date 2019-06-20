|
|
Adam Taplin, 80, a native of Liberty Mississippi and a residence of Raceland, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial in Lockport cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Emelda Taplin; sons, Robert Dorsey, David Bland, Leon (Anita), and Floyd (Jane) Poindexter; daughters, Erica Nelson (Sidney), Crystal Alexander (George), Erica Poindexter, and Peaches Peters (Harold); sisters, Queen Ann Taplin and Juanita Howard; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Lee Taplin; son, Rodney Poindexter; granddaughter, Leonasia Ann Marie Poindexter; brothers, Rosevelt, Wilfort, Curtis and Lee Taplin Jr., and Otis and Wallace White; and sister, Rosalie Taplin.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019