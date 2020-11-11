1/1
Adam "Ackland" Verret Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam "Ackland" Verret, Sr.
Houma - Adam "Ackland" Verret, Sr., 76, a native of Dulac, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Houma, LA. Religious services will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery, Houma, LA.
He is survived by his sons, Adam Verret Jr. (Yvette), Michael Verret, Paul Verret Sr. (Ellen) and John Verret; grandchildren, Paul Verret Jr., Craig Verret and Adam Verret and great grandchild, Tahlia Verret and one on the way, Jayden Paul Verret.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Sr. and Nolia Dean Verret; brothers, Julius Verret Jr. and Usie Verret and sisters, Brunella Guillot and Mary Halford.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved