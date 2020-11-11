Adam "Ackland" Verret, Sr.

Houma - Adam "Ackland" Verret, Sr., 76, a native of Dulac, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Houma, LA. Religious services will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery, Houma, LA.

He is survived by his sons, Adam Verret Jr. (Yvette), Michael Verret, Paul Verret Sr. (Ellen) and John Verret; grandchildren, Paul Verret Jr., Craig Verret and Adam Verret and great grandchild, Tahlia Verret and one on the way, Jayden Paul Verret.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Sr. and Nolia Dean Verret; brothers, Julius Verret Jr. and Usie Verret and sisters, Brunella Guillot and Mary Halford.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store