Adama Semaj Vincent

Adama Semaj Vincent, 21, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Giawana Vincent Aubert (Timothy); father, Elllis James Carr, Jr.; brothers, Ty Vincent, Tyrese Belcher, Sebastian Beck; sister, Nyla Vincent; paternal grandparents, Ellis, Sr. and Janice Carrr; and maternal grandfather, Theophilius Charles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Vincent (Quint Joseph McGuin); and uncle, Adama Osmond Vincent.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



