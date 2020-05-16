Home

Adelaide Laurance Avera

Adelaide Laurance Avera Obituary
Adelaide "Addie" Laurance Avera, 40, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Services will be private.

Miss Addie is survived by her parents, William "Buster" and Robbin B. Avera; sister, Francine Augusta Avera; nephew and godchild, Blair James Cortez; godchild, Thomas D. Price; and grandmothers, Elizabeth H. Avera, of Baton Rouge; and Vina Mae H. Brunet, of Galliano.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elphege J. Brunet Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Bert Hebert, Mr. and Mrs. William A. Avera and Mr. and Mrs. Jake Hamilton; grandfathers William J. Avera Sr. and Elphege J. Brunet Jr.; and cousins John Hamilton Avera and Kurt McMichael Lauter.

Miss Addie was a Para at Golden Meadow Lower Elementary. She was a commentator, lector and religion teacher at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. She was a graduate of South Lafourche High School in 1997 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University in 2002.

She was an angel in our midst, and will be forever missed by everyone who knew her.

"…do not grieve; She cannot fade, though thou hast not thy bliss,
For ever wilt thou love, and she be fair!"

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020
