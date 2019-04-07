Home

Adele Guidry Curole

Adele Guidry Curole Obituary
Adele Guidry Curole, 95, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, April 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Mrs. Adele is survived by her children, Reynolds (Sylvia) Curole Sr., Hope Curole Chiasson and Robbin Curole (Michael Sr. "Chief") Danos.; brothers, Roy Guidry and Morris Guidry Jr.; sister, Dorothy Guidry Martin; grandchildren, Reynolds Jr., Reginalde, Faith, Andy Jr., Michael Jr., and Justin and Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Curole; parents, Morris Sr. and Clara Guidry; brother, Parrison Guidry; sister, Mary Ann Guidry Griffin; and son-in-law, Andy Chiasson, Sr.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
