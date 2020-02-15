Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Adelia Pellegrin Savin

Adelia Pellegrin Savin Obituary
Adelia Pellegrin Savin, 66, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Savin; daughter, Sheila Savin; brother, Dave Pellegrin (Lisa); sisters, Linda Dupre (Elray Sr.) and Mary Authement (Ronald); sister-in-law, Linda Pellegrin; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Colton Pellegrin and Marguerite Pellegrin; and brother, Carl Pellegrin Sr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
