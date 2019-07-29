|
|
Adeline M Chiasson, 96, of Thibodaux, passed away on July 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Sonnier and husband, Lloyd, Brenda Thibodaux and husband, Robert, and Wanda Swafford and husband, Thomas; sons, Clarence "Butch" Chiasson, Bruce Chiasson and wife, Julie, Joey Chiasson and wife, Betty, and Bobby Chiasson and wife, Sandra; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence T Chiasson Sr.; father, Leonce Chiasson; mother, Clemence Julia Thibodaux; brothers, Anthony Chiasson, and Norman Chiasson; sisters, Versie Chiasson, Vernice Landry, and Marie Duet; daughter-in-law, Linda Chiasson; and great-grandchild, Drew Sagona.
The family would like to thank Family Doctor Clinic, Audubon Guest House, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center doctors and staff and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , www.act.alz.org/donate.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 29 to July 30, 2019