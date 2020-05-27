|
|
Adell Golden, 85, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, at New Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Labadieville.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Michael (Barbra), Lacox, Don (Genise), and Mark (Querida) Golden; daughter, Donna Dyer; brothers, Harold Henderson and Jerome Kennedy; sisters, St. Rosa Henderson, Eula Hawkins, Sarah Pharagood; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Luther Golden, Jr.; parents, Bessie and Richard Henderson; son, Darrell Lacox; brothers, Murphy, Richard Jr., Lionel, Charles, Lee Roy Henderson; sisters, Eloise Brown; and sister-in-laws, Lula Mae Golden and Hester Philip.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 27 to May 28, 2020