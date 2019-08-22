Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
108 Livas Lane
Thibodaux, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
108 Livas Lane
Thibodaux, LA
Adrian Paul Nolan


1965 - 2019
Adrian Paul Nolan Obituary
Adrian Paul Nolan, 54, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 4:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 108 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Stevenson Nolan; son, Adrian P. Morgan; daughters, Andrea P. Stevenson, Deshira, LaKisha and Delacey Williams; five grandchildren; father, Raymond E. Rounds Sr.; brothers, Raymond Jr., Clinton and David Rounds, Godfrey and Johnathan Nolan and Milton Green; and sister, Patricia A. Nolan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Hendrix K. Stevenson; and mother, Thelma Nolan Rounds.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
