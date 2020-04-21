|
Adrien J. Dupre, 87, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on April 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to covid-19.
Adrien is survived by his daughter, Lynette Dupre (Mark) Arabie; grandchildren, Jamie P. (Jessica) White, Heather W. (Kurt) Boudreaux, Wayne M. (Chantelle) Bunch and Amy B. (Travis) Trahan; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and son-in-law, Billy Bunch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Washington Dupre; parents, Anthony and Judith Dupre; and daughter, Gina Dupre Bunch.
Adrien retired from Halliburton after 25 years of service. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy. He was born and raised a Catholic and later became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020