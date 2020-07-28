Adrien J. Dupre, 87, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish,passed away on April 16, 2020.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.on Saturday August 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Adrien is survived by his daughter, Lynette Dupre (Mark) Arabie; grandchildren, Jamie P. (Jessica) White, Heather W. (Kurt) Boudreaux, Wayne M. (Chantelle) Bunch, and Amy B. (Travis) Trahan; son-in-law, Billy Bunch; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his wife Mary E. Washington Dupre; parents, Anthony and Judith Dupre; and daughter, Gina DupreBunch.



Adrien retired from Halliburton after 25 years of service. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy. Adrien was born and raised a Catholic and later became a Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints.



Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



