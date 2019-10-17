Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church
420 N. Johnson
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Alice Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Alice Taylor Obituary
Agnes Alice (Ms. A) Taylor, 68, a native and resident of New Orleans, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 420 N. Johnson St. in New Orleans. Burial is private.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved daughter, Tera Taylor; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odeal Dennis and Taylor; a grandson, Kimani Williams; sisters, Geneve Logan and Gladys Marcelin; brothers, Sidney, Wilbert and George Johnson; nephews, James and Brian Marcelin; great-nephew, Milton Marcelin; and great-great-niece, Enjolee Mcknight.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now