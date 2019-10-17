|
|
Agnes Alice (Ms. A) Taylor, 68, a native and resident of New Orleans, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 420 N. Johnson St. in New Orleans. Burial is private.
She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved daughter, Tera Taylor; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Odeal Dennis and Taylor; a grandson, Kimani Williams; sisters, Geneve Logan and Gladys Marcelin; brothers, Sidney, Wilbert and George Johnson; nephews, James and Brian Marcelin; great-nephew, Milton Marcelin; and great-great-niece, Enjolee Mcknight.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019