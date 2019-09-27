|
Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Agnes Gros Newchurch will be held at noon on Monday, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
Agnes was born in Labadieville on May 30, 1929, and passed from this life on Sept. 26, 2019. She was a resident of Labadieville, a retired U.S. Postal Service Clerk, and a member of St Philomena Catholic Church.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Whitney L. and Elda Hebert Gros; three brothers and one sister. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Frank. H. Newchurch Sr.; children Frank Jr. (Juanita) Newchurch, and Cindy (Randall) LeBlanc; grandchildren Justin (Kelly) White, Jennifer (Brad) Tassin, Jordan White and Jared (Jessica) Newchurch; and brother Thomas (Pat) Gros.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Newchurch Jr., Randy LeBlanc, Justin and Jordan White, Jared Newchurch, and Robbie LeBlanc.
Special appreciation and thanks to Dr. Chester Boudreaux and Staff, Audubon Nursing Center, Nurse Mary and staff, and staff of St. Catherine's Hospice.
Services with Church Funeral Service in St. Amant, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019