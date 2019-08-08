Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Smith Fleming

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Smith Fleming Obituary
Agnes Smith Fleming, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:31 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1216 Aycock St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Herman Fleming; stepson, Robert Smith; daughters, Keyoka, Ty-Shamika, and Ashanti Fleming; stepdaughter, Rhonda F. Allen; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother, Carolmell Smith; and brothers, Eddie, Morris and Gerald Smith.

She was preceded in death by her stepson, Sherman Fleming; father, Willard Smith (Lorena); grandparents, Uriah and Carrie Aldridge Smith, and Samuel and Katie Mason; and great-grandparents, Edward and Ellen Smith.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now