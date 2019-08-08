|
Agnes Smith Fleming, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:31 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1216 Aycock St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Herman Fleming; stepson, Robert Smith; daughters, Keyoka, Ty-Shamika, and Ashanti Fleming; stepdaughter, Rhonda F. Allen; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother, Carolmell Smith; and brothers, Eddie, Morris and Gerald Smith.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, Sherman Fleming; father, Willard Smith (Lorena); grandparents, Uriah and Carrie Aldridge Smith, and Samuel and Katie Mason; and great-grandparents, Edward and Ellen Smith.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019