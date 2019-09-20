|
|
Alan L. Ward, 60, of Houma, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 W. Park Avenue in Gray. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Alan is survived by his son, Alex Ward and wife Jessica; granddaughters, Kennedie Ward and Kaylee Ward; companion, Sheri Beason and her children, Nikki Chaisson and Ketti Spiers; stepson, Ian Maynard and wife Kim; two grandsons, Christian Maynard and Carter Maynard; two brothers, Richard Ward, and Kerry Ward and wife Ellen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Gloria Jennewine Ward; and brothers, Jimmy, Thomas Jr., Michael and Don Ward.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019