Alanna Michelle Pugh Bailey departed this life on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020, at HCA Houston Healthcare West. She was 57, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houston Texas. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5, at St. Benedict the Catholic Church in Napoleonville, La.



Alanna leaves behind her husband, Ernest Bailey Jr.; sons, Dontae Pugh, Davon Pugh, and Emone Bailey (Meghan); step-son, Ernest Bailey III; grandchildren, Emone Christian Bailey Jr., Leah Michelle, and Elle Jai Denise Bailey; her mother-in-law; siblings, Derrick Pugh (Gwen), Christopher Pugh (Linda), Maria Pugh-Moorehead (Wesley), and Allegra Pugh –Omowura (Saheed Olajide); and numerous nieces and nephews, godchildren and an extended family of relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Roslyn Pugh; brother, Adam Pugh; and her godmother..



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.



