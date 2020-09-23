Albert Antoine Billiot Jr.

Houma - Albert Antoine Billiot Jr., age 79 passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Albert is survived by wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Smith Billiot; son, Albert A. Billiot III; daughter, Melissa B. Luke and husband, Jessie, Laura B. Clement and husband, James Jr., Melinda B. Gay and husband, Carl Jr., Kim B. Bazet and husband, Randolph III, and Lenore A. Billiot and companion, Leroy Parfait; sister, Hazel B. Francis; brother-in-law, Joseph Billiot; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Albert is preceded in death by parents, Albert Antoine Sr. and Adele Dean Billiot; sister, Mary "T-May" B. Billiot; brother-in-law, Nolan P. Francis, Sr.; granddaughter, Katarina E. Adele Bazet; great-granddaughter, Alyssa M. Bonvillian; great-grandson, Jaiden M. Luke.

Albert was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, spending time with family and friends and having weekend seafood boils. Albert was a lifelong commercial fisherman, a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Billiot family.



