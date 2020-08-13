Albert Elphage, 91, a native and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



Visitation on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville.



Albert is survived by his daughters, Linda Harvey, Althea Jackson (Charles) and Sylvia Elphage; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Elphage; daughters, Virginia Jones, Gloria Dorsey and Cindy Elphage; four brothers; and four sisters.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.



