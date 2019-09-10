Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Albert Dupont
Albert Francis Dupont Sr. Obituary
Albert Francis Dupont Sr., aged 78, of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Albert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen Guidry Dupont; daughter Bonnie Boudreaux and husband Joseph Boudreaux; and son Albert Dupont Jr. and wife Kimberly McCoy Dupont.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Elizabeth Boudreaux Gentry and husband Wesley, Laura Boudreaux, Jacob Boudreaux, Sarah Dupont and Amy Dupont.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Felix Dupont and Louise Boudreaux Dupont; grandparents Albert Marie Dupont and Alice Marie Hanson Dupont and Clovis F. Boudreaux and Clara Callahan Boudreaux of Houma.

Albert graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1959 and attended McNeese University before joining the Marine Corps. He completed basic training at Parris Island, S.C. then served in the Marine Corps Reserve at Belle Chasse Naval Air Station. He is retired from Bellsouth and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was president of A.M. Dupont Corp.

Albert was a member of Unity Lodge 267, Jerusalem Shriners, Kajon Grotto and Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge 1193 in Houma.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church and School in Houma or the .

Family and friends of the family are invited to attended visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Sept. 13 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church on Barrow St. in Houma. Liturgy will begin following visitation at 11 a.m., with interment following services in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
