Rev. Msgr. Albert George Bergeron, born November 28, 1936, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hercules Joseph Bergeron and Marcelle Couturie Bergeron; his brothers, Felix, Ellecram "Porky", and Lynn H and Glenn Bergeron; and sisters, Marie Therese Bergeron and Elaine Young.
He is survived by his brother, William H. Bergeron.
He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans on June 2, 1962. When the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux was established, he became a priest of that Diocese. He served as Pastor of St. Bridget's Church in Schriever, until his retirement in 1997. Since retirement, he has lived in Marrero, and has assisted in Churches in the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 100 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4401 7th St. in Marrero. Burial will be private. Mass are preferred.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019