Albert J. Gayral
Albert J. Gayral
Thibodaux - Albert J. Gayral, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 78.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 11:00 am.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ellen L. Gayral; children, Todd Gayral (Mary), Greta Thibodeaux (Jacques), and Rebecca Taylor (Ron Naquin); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Clara G. Alexander and Ellen G. Landeche.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Clara Gayral; and siblings, Eugene, Rosalie, and Geraldine Gayral.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
