Albert J. GayralThibodaux - Albert J. Gayral, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 78.A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 11:00 am.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ellen L. Gayral; children, Todd Gayral (Mary), Greta Thibodeaux (Jacques), and Rebecca Taylor (Ron Naquin); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Clara G. Alexander and Ellen G. Landeche.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Clara Gayral; and siblings, Eugene, Rosalie, and Geraldine Gayral.Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.