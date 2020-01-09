Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Albert J. "Mud Bone" King departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux.Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Elmira Gassery King; daughters, Margaret and Coretta (Dwayne) King; sons, Albert King Jr., Ron VanBuren and Wilfred Brown (Mona); former wife, Loretta King; sisters, Eva Mae Broussard, Lois Watkins, Liza Broomfield and Elnora Ingram; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Willie King; five brothers; two sisters; and mother-in-law, John L. and Lillie Gassery.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
