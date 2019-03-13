|
Albert J. Ordoyne, 80, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Schriever, passed away on March 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Albert is survived by his children, Michael G. Ordoyne (Julie), Lottie O. Landry (Troy), and Janice O. Raffrey (Glen); grandchildren, Troy and Chad Rodrigue, Sophia and Annie Raffray; and great-grandchildren, Rylan and Calli Rodrigue.
He is also survived by his siblings, Alvin Ordoyne Sr., Lois Porche, Calvin Ordoyne Sr. Felix Ordoyne, Arthur Ordoyne, Malvin Ordoyne, and Mary Cavalier; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noray Ordoyne Sr. and Agnes Rodrigue Ordoyne; the mother of his children, Marie Richard Ordoyne; his brother, Noray Ordoyne Jr.; and sister, Joyce Folse.
He was a hard and dedicated worker, loved deer hunting and treasured time spent with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends, and he was a member of the Horse Lovers Riding Club.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Dr. Robert Greer and their staff, also the staff at Audubon Guest House and St. Catherine Hospice for the outstanding care given to their father.
Landry's Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019