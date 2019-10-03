|
Albert John Adams departed this life Saturday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Houma. He was 64, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visiting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 12 p.m. to religious services at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial in church cemetery.
Albert is survived by two daughters, Mistie R. Adams of Los Angeles, CA; and Megan R. Adams of Baton Rouge, LA; one grandson, Aceson; a devoted fiancé, Janice T. Johnson; a former wife, Sandra Fletcher; seven sisters, Mercedes Bernard (Marvin), Versey Hughes (Jerome), Victoria Gray, Orange May Palmer, Lucille Carter, Eva Mae Bartholomew, and Jacqueline Barnes; 11 brothers, Percy Ross Jr. (Sheila), Alvin Adams (Trita), Allen Adams (Maxine), Anthony Aaron, and Freeman Adams, Frederick, Jr. (Sheron), Lionel, Israel, Edward (Urane), Ervin (Marlene), and Lucien (Bartillia) Watkins; a special bond and great love for his fiancé children, Sedonia Johnson, Quentin Igwekala (Farren), and Everett Johnson; her grandchildren, Kiara, Ziyon, Kymani, Khloe, Zola, and Anuki; devoted aunts, LeeAnn Talton, Victoria, Linda and Vergie Adams; great-aunt, Florence Carter; uncles, Manuel, Jr., Lewis, Sidney, and Russell Adam; his beloved dogs Roscoe and Roxie; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Adams; and his father, Frederick Watkins Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019