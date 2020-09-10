1/1
Albert Joseph Aucoin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Joseph Aucoin Sr., 79, a native of Belle River and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

Albert is a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War, stationed in Okinawa. He served honorably in two branches of the military as Military Police in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Albert's experience in the military played a very important role in his life. He often spoke of how the military taught him respect, discipline and hard work pays off. He always told his children, "Nothing is this world is free!"

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Webb Aucoin; sons, Troy Aucoin (June), Albert Aucoin Jr. (Jennifer), and Don Aucoin; daughter, Evelyna "Eve" Smith (Jerry); brother, Steve Aucoin (Geraldine); sisters, Laura Fontenot and Patricia Bergeron (Joe); 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilday Aucoin and Ada Olivier Aucoin; daughter, Lisa Folse; sisters, Laura Mae Daigle, Azalie Breaux and Carol Joy Aucoin; and one great-granddaughter.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved