Albert Joseph Aucoin Sr., 79, a native of Belle River and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.



Albert is a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War, stationed in Okinawa. He served honorably in two branches of the military as Military Police in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Albert's experience in the military played a very important role in his life. He often spoke of how the military taught him respect, discipline and hard work pays off. He always told his children, "Nothing is this world is free!"



He is survived by his wife, Patsy Webb Aucoin; sons, Troy Aucoin (June), Albert Aucoin Jr. (Jennifer), and Don Aucoin; daughter, Evelyna "Eve" Smith (Jerry); brother, Steve Aucoin (Geraldine); sisters, Laura Fontenot and Patricia Bergeron (Joe); 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilday Aucoin and Ada Olivier Aucoin; daughter, Lisa Folse; sisters, Laura Mae Daigle, Azalie Breaux and Carol Joy Aucoin; and one great-granddaughter.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



